/'First US president ever....': Trump reacts after Hyderabad names road after him

US President Donald Trump on Friday thanked India after Hyderabad officially unveiled an avenue named after him, describing it as the "first U.S. President to ever be honoured in this way" in a post shared on Truth Social.

Sharing an image from the unveiling ceremony, Trump wrote: "The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India — The first U.S. President to ever be honoured in this way. Thank you! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

The acknowledgement came days after the Telangana government renamed a road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad as Donald Trump Avenue. The move was presented as part of efforts to strengthen the city's global profile and highlight its role in India-US engagement.

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The avenue is located in Hyderabad's Financial District at Nanakramguda, home to the US diplomatic mission and several major international technology companies. Officials described the renaming as a symbolic recognition of the relationship between Hyderabad and the United States.

The ceremonial plaque was unveiled earlier this week in the presence of US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and senior Telangana government representatives during an event linked to commemorative celebrations marking 250 years of American independence.

Telangana highlights Hyderabad's global ties

The road naming was first announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the Telangana Rising Summit in December 2025. The state government said the initiative reflected Hyderabad's growing role in the India-US partnership.

Unveiling the plaque, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said, "America is not just a country on the map for Hyderabad families. It is a son in Boston, a daughter in New Jersey, a friend in Seattle or a founder in Austin," he said, describing the US Telangana relationship as one built not only by governments but also by students, professionals, entrepreneurs and families.

Highlighting Hyderabad's technology links with the United States, Bhatti said, "If you give Hyderabad a development centre, we may send back a global CEO," recalling the city's journey from attracting Microsoft in the 1990s to producing global leaders such as Satya Nadella.

The decision stems from a broader initiative announced by the Telangana government to name key roads and public infrastructure in Hyderabad after globally recognised figures and institutions. Earlier, speaking at the US India Strategic Partnership Forum, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the city aimed to create internationally identifiable urban landmarks.