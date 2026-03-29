/Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei thanks Iraqi people for their support: State media

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has thanked the Iraqi people and religious leadership for their support of Iran “in the face of aggression,” reported Iranian state media on Sunday without saying how the message was conveyed. More than three weeks have passed since his appointment as the supreme leader, but Khamenei has still not been seen in public since he was injured in the US-Israeli airstrike that killed his father, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his wife, and his son on the first day of the war. Mojtaba also issued two written statements earlier that have been delivered via state media, fuelling speculation about the extent of his injuries.

In the latest message attributed to Iran’s third Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, he is said to have thanked the Iraqi clergy and people for their “clear position on aggression against Iran”.

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As per Iranian media outlets, the message from Khamenei was delivered to an Iraqi official following a meeting between the Speaker of the Supreme Islamic Assembly of Iraq and the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad.

Since his succession to the position, several written messages attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei have been published, but he is yet to be seen in public or on state television.

Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed on the first day of strikes on 28 February, but he has yet to be buried.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei is “either dead or in very bad shape, because no one has heard from him,” but Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva insists that Khamenei’s absence from public view is due to “security considerations”.

Israel had vowed to target Mojtaba Khamenei both before and after his succession.

The US State Department has also placed a $10 million bounty on 10 Iranian leaders, including the new supreme leader.