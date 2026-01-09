Iran on Friday (Jan 9) remained plunged into near total digital darkness as authorities imposed a nationwide internet blackout, even as protests continue to escalate. According to internet monitoring group NetBlocks, Iran, as of 0900 hrs (0500 hrs GMT), had been offline for over 12 hours, "with national connectivity flatlining at ~1% of ordinary levels". The shutdown came as demonstrators poured onto the streets across the country, despite an intensifying crackdown by security forces.

Digital blackout continues

Add WION as a Preferred Source

NetBlocks in an X post revealed that Iran has been offline for 12 hours, with the national connectivity dropping to around one per cent of normal levels. "Iran has now been offline for 12 hours with national connectivity flatlining at ~1% of ordinary levels, after authorities imposed a national internet blackout in an attempt to suppress sweeping protests while covering up reports of regime brutality," said the group.

Iran unrest continues

The unrest in Iran began on December 28 with a strike at Tehran's historic bazaar, triggered by the collapse of the rial to record lows. What started as an economic protest has since morphed into a nationwide movement, spreading far beyond the capital. The scale of the protests, as per AFP, has unsettled Iran's authorities under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, already grappling with a deep economic crisis stemming from years of sanctions and still reeling from the aftermath of June's war with Israel.

Iran's response turns violent

Rights groups say the state response has turned increasingly violent. The Norway-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said at least 45 protesters, including eight minors, have been killed since the demonstrations began. It said that thirteen deaths were recorded on Wednesday alone, describing Jan 7 as the bloodiest day so far. Hundreds more have been wounded and more than 2,000 people arrested, the group said. "The evidence shows that the scope of the crackdown is becoming more violent and more extensive every day," said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.