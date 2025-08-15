/Internet blackout in Iran as protests continue for 12th day; Reza Pahlavi heads to Mar-a-Lago

Protests continued for the 12th day in Iran on Thursday amid the unrest triggered by rising living costs and economic woes, with clashes also being reported in several locations amid reports of a digital blackout. A nationwide internet blackout was reported by online watchdog NetBlocks, as authorities stepped up digital restrictions amid the protests. NetBlocks said live network data showed Iran was “in the midst of a nationwide internet blackout.”
Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said at least 45 protesters, including eight minors, have been killed by Iranian security forces since demonstrations began in December. It added that hundreds more have been injured and over 2,000 people arrested.
Also Read: ‘It’s the energy greed of North’: Venezuela’s interim president slams US for drugs, democracy falsehoods
Reza Pahlavi to visit former Trump’s Mar-a-Lago next week
Meanwhile, Iran’s exiled prince, Reza Pahlavi, is likely to visit US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence next week. He is expected to speak at the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, said journalist Laura Loomer.
Loomer said there was no confirmation on whether Pahlavi would meet President Donald Trump.
The Iranian authorities have reacted differently to the unrest, with President Masoud Pezeshkian calling for “utmost restraint” in the handling of the demonstrations, urging security forces to avoid violence and coercion.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said earlier that rioters must be “put in their place”, while the country’s top judge also accused demonstrators of “operating in line” with the United States and Israel.
Also Read: ‘US will take all the oil stuck in Venezuela and sell it in market, at market rates’: Marco Rubio
Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei said there would be no leniency for those who “create insecurity”.
“If anyone comes into the streets for riots or to create insecurity, or supports them, then no excuse remains for them,” he said. “The matter has become very clear and transparent. They are now operating in line with the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”