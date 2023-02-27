Iran releases Spanish woman detained three months ago during nationwide anti-hijab protests

Iran has released a Spanish woman named Ana Baneira who had been in detention since November, last year after she was arrested during the nationwide anti-government protests, said the Spanish foreign ministry, on Sunday (February 26). The 24-year-old was released on Saturday and is on her way to Spain. Meanwhile, another Spanish citizen, Santiago Sanchez Cogedor is also currently in Iranian custody after he decided to walk to the World Cup in Qatar but was detained last year in October.

“She was freed yesterday but we didn't want to announce it publicly before her plane had taken off from Iran”, said the Spanish foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters, on Sunday. He went on to assure that the 24-year-old “is well” and on her way home to Galicia, in northwestern Spain.

At the time of her arrest, Baneira was 24 years old, said the United States-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). The rights group worker took part in nationwide protests which followed the death of Mahsa Amini after she was detained by authorities for her alleged breach of the dress code. The 22-year-old had passed away in a hospital three days later and her death sparked outrage.

Notably, neither her arrest nor her release has been confirmed by the Iranian authorities. Baneira's family said that they are delighted that she is finally free after weeks of waiting and urged the media to give them privacy, reported AFP.

Another Spanish citizen, a 41-year-old who is said to be a football fan and decided to walk to the World Cup in Qatar was arrested on October 2 and has since been detained and accused of espionage. The Spanish foreign minister also spoke about the case and said he would not stop trying to secure Cogedor’s release.

(With inputs from agencies)





