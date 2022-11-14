Iran nuclear deal: French President Macron does not see room for progress

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (November 14) said any new proposal will not help revive a nuclear deal with Iran and that a "new framework" would likely be needed. He was speaking with France Inter radio.

He was asked whether he believed talks on aimed at renewing an agreement between Tehran and world powers could be revived after significant setbacks in recent months, Macron said: "I would still be very cautious."

"I don't think there will be new proposals which can be made right now [to save the nuclear deal]", he added.

A nuclear deal was struck between Iran and world powers in 2015. But former US president Donald Trump unilaterally took the US out of the deal. Talks to revive the deal have been on for more than a year but there has been little progress.

Macron pointed at the current political situation in protest-hit Iran. He said that 'fragilised' likelihood of reaching a deal with the country.

Western powers last week said it was "essential and urgent" for Iran to explain uranium traces found at three sites in the country. Iran has agreed to a visit by the U.N. nuclear watchdog this month to provide answers on the matter.

The issue has become an obstacle in wider talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, since Tehran has demanded a closure of the IAEA's investigation in those talks.

(With inputs from agencies)

