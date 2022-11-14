UN Human Rights Council to hold special session on Iran crackdown

United Nations Human Rights Council said on Monday (November 14) that it will hold an urgent, special session on Iran. The session will focus on deadly crackdown on protesters protesting Mahsa Amini's death. UNHRC said that the session will be held on November 24.

Mahsa Amini (22) was taken into custody by Iran's morality police for 'inappropriate' attire in the month of September. Her custidial death sparked a nationwide 'anti-hijab' protest which is going on even now. The protesters have even called for downfall of Islamic clerical regime. The government has almost always called protesters 'rioters' and have initiated a brutal crackdown.

UNHRC's announcement of a special session has come just a day after Iran's judiciary handed death sentence to an arrested protester for the first time.

The decision to hold a special UN session came after the German and Icelandic ambassadors to the UN in Geneva submitted a request for such a meeting late on Friday.

The support of 16 of the Human Rights Council's 47 members -- more than a third -- is required to convene a special session outside the three regular ones held each year.

So far, 44 countries, including 17 Council members, have backed the call, the body said.

Till now, 326 people have been killed in the crackdown on protests, according to the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR).

