/Iran media denies Trump claim that Tehran urged US to halt attacks

Hours after US president Donald Trump said that he is canceling a planned attack on Iran, provided a deal is struck "rapidly" with the country, Iran's Mehr news agency on Sunday (Aug 2) denied the claims made by Trump.

The news agency citing military officials said the claim "was nothing but a new lie" and that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were "on high alert and ready for any eventuality".

On Saturday Trump made the claim and took to Truth Social to write he had been asked by Iran and other countries in the Middle East to "hold off" on any attack as the "perimeters" of a deal had been agreed.

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"This would include the Immediate, Complete and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat," Trump wrote further.

Trump’s move comes after Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman pushed for a deescalation of tensions in the Middle East, according to the state media. Since the announcement no strikes were reported from either the Iranian or US side overnight into Sunday.

"Potential for unforeseen escalation"

On Saturday, US embassies in the Middle East had urged its citizens to avoid travel and be ready to depart due to the “potential for unforeseen escalation” in the conflict with Iran.

“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions,” said the US Embassy in Jordan in a security alert.

Similar versions of the alert were posted on social media by the US missions in Amman, Jerusalem and Baghdad too.