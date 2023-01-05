Iran issues warning to France after Charlie Hebdo publishes 'insulting' cartoons of Ayatollah Khamenei

Iran has issued a warning to France after controversial magazine Charlie Hebdo published cartoons depicting supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei which Tehran deemed insulting.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian took to Twitter to post a message where he cautioned of a decisive response.

"The insulting and indecent act of a French publication in publishing cartoons against the religious and political authority will not go without an effective and decisive response."

"We will not allow the French government to step over its carpet. They have definitely chosen the wrong path. Earlier, we included this publication in the sanctions list," added the tweet.

اقدام توهین آمیز و خارج از نزاکت نشریه ای فرانسوی در انتشار کاریکاتور علیه مرجعیت دینی و سیاسی بدون پاسخ قاطع و موثر نخواهد بود. به دولت فرانسه اجازه نمیدهیم پا را از گلیم خود فراتر گذارد.آنها قطعا مسیر اشتباهی را انتخاب کرده اند. پیشتر این نشریه را در فهرست تحریمها قرار دادیم. — H.Amirabdollahian امیرعبداللهیان (@Amirabdolahian) January 4, 2023 ×

After the controversy snowballed, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani informed that French ambassador Nicolas Roche had been summoned in relation to the issue.

"France has no right to insult the sanctities of other Muslim countries and nations under the pretext of freedom of expression. Iran is waiting for the French government's explanation and compensatory action in condemning the unacceptable behaviour of the French publication."

The satirical magazine is based in France and has been known for its satirical take on contemporary issues. The magazine's office was targeted in an Islamist attack in 2015 by a gunman who was incensed after the publication of cartoons depicting the prophet Mohammed.

Despite the pressure from Iran, the magazine refused to bow down and said it was an attempt to show the reality of the ongoing protests in Iran.

"It was a way to show our support for Iranian men and women who risk their lives to defend their freedom against the theocracy that has oppressed them since 1979," said Laurent Sourisseau, the publication's director.

It will be interesting to observe the reaction of the French government to the complaint registered by Iran. French President Emmanuel Macron, in the past, has batted for the freedom of press saying the government has no business interfering in the business of newsrooms.

“It’s never the place of a president of the Republic to pass judgment on the editorial choice of a journalist or newsroom, never. Because we have freedom of the press."

The weekly magazine had published a dozen cartoons that ridiculed high-ranking political leaders of Iran. The cartoons were part of a competition launched in December to show support to the protesters that have taken to the streets after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

(With inputs from agencies)