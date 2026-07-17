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‘Iran is still in talks with US, wants a deal’: White House

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 01:56 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 01:57 IST
‘Iran is still in talks with US, wants a deal’: White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Photograph: (AFP)

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Iran, severely weakened by US military strikes, seeks a diplomatic deal with Washington despite ongoing tensions and maritime conflicts.

Iran continues to hold talks with the United States and has expressed a desire to reach an agreement with Washington despite the ongoing conflict, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday (July 16).

Speaking to reporters, Leavitt said Tehran was seeking negotiations after suffering significant military setbacks. "Iran very much continues to talk to the United States of America and has expressed that they want to make a deal with us because they are suffering devastating blows" from the US military, she said.

Also read: ‘Our military always acts in good faith’: Trump denies US role in Minab school attack, WH defends him

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Leavitt said recent US strikes were carried out after Iran allegedly violated the Iran-US memorandum of understanding, which Washington says prohibits attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

She said President Donald Trump remained committed to protecting international shipping routes and would respond firmly to any such actions. "President Trump is not going to sit by and allow these active acts of terrorism to take place in the Strait without ensuring Iran pays consequences for that," Leavitt said.

Also read: 'Targeting Iran's military capabilities': US launches fresh strikes as explosions rock Ahvaz, Chabahar

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While reiterating that Trump remained open to diplomacy, Leavitt said the administration would not tolerate attacks on commercial shipping. She also claimed the US had demonstrated it could strike Iran "anytime, anywhere, any place", adding that Tehran's ability to defend itself had been "essentially wiped out".

The remarks come as tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high despite continued diplomatic engagement, with the White House maintaining that military pressure and negotiations can proceed simultaneously.

Also read: ‘We’re going to knock out all their power plants’: Trump warns Iran of bigger strikes if Tehran doesn’t agree for negotiation

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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