/Iran is a tough...: Here's what Trump said on Tehran's resistance in the ongoing war

US President Donald Trump while speaking in Kentucky on Wednesday claimed that the ongoing war has "severely crippled" Iran's military capabilities. He also said that US armed forces had "virtually destroyed" key elements of the country's defence infrastructure and that Tehran "no longer have radar. They don't have anti-aircraft equipment."

But what caught everybody's attention is his surprise admission that Iran is a "tough country", but its core military systems had been "virtually destroyed".

"Over the past 11 days, our military has virtually destroyed Iran. Tough country," Trump said.

"Their air force is gone. That took the better part of about three hours. They no longer have radar. They don't have anti-aircraft equipment. They don't have anything. Their missiles are down by 90 per cent. Their drones are down by 85 per cent. We're blowing up the factories where they're made, left and right," he further added.

Number of US troops wounded is far higher

Pentagon on Tuesday acknowledged that the number of US soldiers killed in the war with Iran has been higher than it initially suggested.

Sean Parnell, a Pentagon spokesperson, said that at least 140 service members have been wounded by Iranian retaliation attacks so far. However, he pointed out that the "the vast majority of these injuries have been minor." and about 108 of them have returned to duty.