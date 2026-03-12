/Iran war: China slams report of missile deal with Tehran. What is the CM 302 anti ship cruise missile?

Amid the ongoing war with United States and Israel, Iran was reportedly on the verge of nearing a deal with China to purchase anti-ship cruise missiles. It was reported that the Chinese-made CM-302 missiles is near completion, though no delivery date was fixed for the delivery. However, the claims have now been denied by China.

On Monday (March 9) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "The report is not true. As a responsible major country, China always abides by its international obligations. China opposes ill-intentioned association and the spread of disinformation, and hopes relevant sides will choose the course of action conducive to de-escalating the tense situation."

China during the 1980s was one of the largest arms supplier of Iran but that slowly dwindled due to international pressure.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About CM-302 Missiles

The CM-302 anti-ship cruise missiles has a distance of 290 kilometres

Its ability to fly low and fast helps it to evade shipborne defences

According to defence analysts, these missiles are very difficult to intercept

If the deal went through it would have been among the most advanced military hardware to be transferred to Iran by China

The deal would defy a United Nations weapons embargo that was first imposed in 2006

“Severely weakened Iran's military capabilities”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has claimed that the 11-day-war has "severely crippled" Iran's military capabilities.

"Over the past 11 days, our military has virtually destroyed Iran. Tough country," said while addressing a gathering in Kentucky.