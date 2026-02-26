Google Preferred
  Iran has already developed nuclear missile that can threaten US? Fact-checking Trump's claim

Iran has already developed nuclear missile that can threaten US? Fact-checking Trump's claim

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 26, 2026, 20:11 IST | Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 20:14 IST
Image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Donald Trump claimed Iran can threaten the US with missiles. While Iran can target regional US bases, no verified evidence shows it has operational intercontinental missiles reaching America.

US President Donald Trump, during his State of the Union address on Tuesday (Feb 25), made multiple claims that were inaccurate or lacked evidence. Among others, one of his claims was that Iran has “already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas and they’re working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America.”

How true is the statement?

It is correct that several major US military installations in the Middle East, such as in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, could be threatened by Tehran's ballistic missiles. But there is no evidence that the Islamic Republic has developed intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach Western Europe or the United States.

Trump's claim on Iran's nuke programme

The American president said that he was amassing US military assets around Iran to ensure the country does not obtain a nuclear weapon. “They want to make a deal, but we haven’t heard those secret words: We will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

But in reality, Iran has made multiple statements that the country is not pursuing a nuclear bomb. Tehran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, on Tuesday, just after Trump's speech, said that Iran “will under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon.”

"Pillared on the understandings forged in the previous round, Iran will resume talks with the US in Geneva with a determination to achieve a fair and equitable deal in the shortest possible time," he said on X. "Our fundamental convictions are crystal clear: Iran will under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon; neither will we Iranians ever forgo our right to harness the dividends of peaceful nuclear technology for our people," he added.

