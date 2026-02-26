/Iran has already developed nuclear missile that can threaten US? Fact-checking Trump's claim

US President Donald Trump, during his State of the Union address on Tuesday (Feb 25), made multiple claims that were inaccurate or lacked evidence. Among others, one of his claims was that Iran has “already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas and they’re working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America.”
How true is the statement?
It is correct that several major US military installations in the Middle East, such as in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, could be threatened by Tehran's ballistic missiles. But there is no evidence that the Islamic Republic has developed intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach Western Europe or the United States.
Also read: 'Terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere,' says Indian PM as Netanyahu welcomes 'brother Modi' in Knesset
Trump's claim on Iran's nuke programme
The American president said that he was amassing US military assets around Iran to ensure the country does not obtain a nuclear weapon. “They want to make a deal, but we haven’t heard those secret words: We will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.
Trending Stories
Also read: Stephen Hawking pictured with two women in bikinis during event organised by Epstein, family says they’re ‘caregivers’
But in reality, Iran has made multiple statements that the country is not pursuing a nuclear bomb. Tehran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, on Tuesday, just after Trump's speech, said that Iran “will under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon.”
"Pillared on the understandings forged in the previous round, Iran will resume talks with the US in Geneva with a determination to achieve a fair and equitable deal in the shortest possible time," he said on X. "Our fundamental convictions are crystal clear: Iran will under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon; neither will we Iranians ever forgo our right to harness the dividends of peaceful nuclear technology for our people," he added.