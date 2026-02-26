/Stephen Hawking pictured with two women in bikinis during event organised by Epstein, family says they’re ‘caregivers’

LOGIN
Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 26, 2026, 18:14 IST | Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 18:14 IST

Internet was set on fire after the late astrophysicist Stephen Hawking with two women in bikinis. Amid the speculations, his family claimed that the women were caregivers. 

Stunning image
1 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Amid the investigation into the Epstein Files, an old photo has been circulating online which showed the late astrophysicist Stephen Hawking with two women in bikinis. The photo has gained significant attention online as Hawking had ties with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Inappropriate?
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

The image published earlier this week by the Daily Mail showed the late physicist reclining on a blue lounge chair at what appears to be a resort setting. He was seen smiling while holding a red cocktail and positioned between two bikini-clad women.

Photograph from event organised by Epstein
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

After the speculations, Hawking's family claimed that the women were his long-term caregivers. As per a representative for the Hawking estate, the photograph was taken in March 2006 at the five-star Ritz-Carlton Hotel in St. Thomas during a scientific symposium on quantum cosmology.

'Long-term carers from the UK'
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

The representative said the two women in the photograph were Hawking’s “long-term carers from the UK," who assisted him throughout much of his adult life as he lived with motor neurone disease (ALS).

'Wrong and far-fetched in the extreme'
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

“Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct on his part is wrong and far-fetched in the extreme," a spokesperson for the Hawking family told the British tabloid.

