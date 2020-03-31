Iran braces for tougher measures as coronavirus death toll rises

As the death toll climbed in Iran due to coronavirus, the country braced for tougher measures with possible curbs on movement.

Also Read: Coronavirus death toll in United States surges past 3,000

Iran recorded 117 new deaths in the last 24 months with the death toll rising to 2,757. The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Iran rose to 40,000 Monday.

Watch Video:

According to Iran health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour at least 13,911 people who were hospitalized have recovered, while 3,511 are in critical condition.

Iran has been the worst-hit due to the virus in the Middle East. The first virus death occurred in the country on February 19, since then the Islamic Republic has scrambled to put services on track.

Although Iranian authorities have resisted a nationwide lockdown, Tehran decided last week to ban all intercity travel until April 8.

Iranians were urged to avoid traveling during the Persian New Year holidays which started on March 20 in an attempt to contain COVID-19.

"If necessary, we might impose tougher measures as our priority is the nation's safety and health," said Iran's first Vice President, Eshaq Jahangiri was quoted as saying on state television.

Amid the escalating crisis, Iranian officials asserted on Monday that they had started mass production of "highly accurate" coronavirus testing kits that could produce results within three hours.

