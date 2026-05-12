/Iran backs Xi Jinping’s four-point proposal ahead of Trump’s China visit

Amid the continuing deadlock between Washington and Tehran over the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Iran has backed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s four-point proposal aimed at ensuring lasting security and shared development in the Persian Gulf region.



Iran’s Ambassador to China, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, said the Islamic Republic was ready to support the Chinese proposal ahead of US President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to China this week.

In a post on X, the envoy said the issue was also discussed during Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s recent meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

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“The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced its readiness to support the Chinese President’s four-point plan aimed at establishing lasting security and shared development in the Persian Gulf region,” the envoy said.

What does China’s four-point Gulf proposal say?

According to Yu Jing, the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, the proposal focuses on regional peace, sovereignty, international law and coordinated development.

The first point of the proposal calls for peaceful coexistence through the creation of a “common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable” security framework for the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region.

The second point stresses respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, while ensuring the protection of people, institutions and critical infrastructure across the region.

The third point highlights adherence to international law and warns against the global system descending into what China described as the “law of the jungle”.

The fourth point focuses on balancing development and security by promoting regional cooperation aimed at long-term economic growth and stability across West Asia and the Gulf.

The development come as Trump is set to travel to Beijing from May 13 to May 15 for high-level talks with Xi amid heightened tensions in West Asia and ongoing diplomatic efforts involving Iran and regional powers.