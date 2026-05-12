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'Manhole Covers': How Russia was caught allegedly smuggling nuclear tech to Kim Jong Un

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: May 12, 2026, 15:53 IST | Updated: May 12, 2026, 15:53 IST

It sounds like a bad spy movie. Spanish investigators allege that Russia tried to smuggle massive nuclear submarine reactors to North Korea by literally labeling the banned military hardware as civilian ‘manhole covers’ on the shipping manifest.

The Most Brazen Smuggling Plot
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The Most Brazen Smuggling Plot

When the Russian cargo ship Ursa Major (Sparta III) mysteriously exploded and sank off the coast of Spain, it didn't just create an environmental hazard—it exposed what Spanish investigators allege is one of the most absurdly bold smuggling plots in modern history.

The Fake Manifest
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The Fake Manifest

If you are trying to sneak highly illegal military hardware across the globe, you need a good cover story. The Russian operators of the Ursa Major decided on a surprisingly mundane disguise, officially listing the cargo as heavy civilian ‘manhole covers’.

Nuclear 'Manhole Covers'
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Nuclear 'Manhole Covers'

Unsurprisingly, the cargo was not meant for city streets. Following the sinking, intelligence and maritime investigations concluded that the so-called ‘manhole covers’ were actually highly sensitive housings for VM-4SG nuclear submarine reactors.

A Gift for Kim Jong Un
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A Gift for Kim Jong Un

According to the allegations by Spanish authorities, this massive shipment of nuclear tech was destined for North Korea. The reactor housings were exactly the type of hardware Kim Jong Un needs to rapidly advance his aggressive naval modernization program.

The Shadow Fleet at Work
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The Shadow Fleet at Work

The audacious ‘manhole’ deception highlights the desperate tactics of Russia's ‘Shadow Fleet’. The heavily sanctioned Ursa Major had already changed its name to evade international tracking before attempting this illicit run to Pyongyang.

A Sudden and Violent End
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A Sudden and Violent End

The smuggling plot came to a violent halt on December 23, 2024. Before the fake manhole covers could reach North Korea, the ship suffered three massive explosions from an alleged ‘external strike’ and sank to the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea.

The Smugglers Cry Foul
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The Smugglers Cry Foul

In a bizarre twist of irony, the Russian state-controlled operator of the vessel, Oboronlogistika, immediately cried foul. They branded the sinking of their illegal arms shipment a ‘terrorist attack,’ furiously demanding answers while scrambling to recover the sunken reactors.

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