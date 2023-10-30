Iran: Authorities arrest prominent lawyer at funeral of teenager

Authorities in Iran arrested a prominent lawyer and human rights defender as she was attending the funeral of a 17-year-old girl who died after a disputed incident on Tehran's metro, the news agency AFP reported on Monday (Oct 30) citing the lawyer's husband. Reza Khandan, the husband of 60-year-old Nasrin Sotoudeh, said that his wife was arrested during the funeral of Armita Garawand along with others.

Khandan told AFP that Sotoudeh was "violently beaten" during the arrest. Citing local media, the report said that the lawyer was arrested and handed over to authorities for not wearing a headscarf and disturbing the "society's mental security."

Not the first time the lawyer was arrested

This is not the first time that Sotoudeh was arrested. AFP reported that in 2018, she was imprisoned after defending a woman arrested for demonstrating against the compulsory headscarf in Iran.

Then in 2019, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of "encouraging corruption and debauchery."

Garawand dies a month after she fell into coma

Seventeen-year-old Armita Garawand was taken to Fajr Hospital on October 1 after an incident on the metro which left her in a coma, with sharply diverging views over how she was injured. She died last Saturday.

Her case was first reported by the Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw, which said she had been critically wounded during an incident on the metro involving Iran's morality police.

However, Iranian authorities said that the teenager suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and denied that any "physical or verbal altercations" had taken place.

Her death came more than a year after Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died in police custody after she was arrested by the morality police for allegedly breaching the women's dress code.

Amini's death sparked months of protests which also led to Iranian women increasingly flouting the Islamic republic's dress code.

