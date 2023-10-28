Iran's teenage girl dead one month after falling into coma in Tehran's metro

Iranian teenager Armita Garawand on Saturday (Oct 28) died a month after she fell into a coma after a disputed incident took place on Tehran's metro, reported the country's local media.



"Armita Garawand, a student in Tehran, died an hour ago after intensive medical treatment and 28 days of hospitalisation in intensive care," stated the Borna news agency, which has been affiliated with the country's youth ministry.

Weeks ago, the teenage girl had suffered injuries in a mysterious incident which took place inside the metro of Tehran while she was not wearing a head scarf.

Doctors claim a sudden drop in Geravand's blood pressure

For days, Geravand was hospitalised in Tehran and slipped into a state of coma. The 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in Tehran after she was found unconscious on the metro.



On October 3, the Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw was the first one to report her case, stating that she was critically injured during an incident which took place on the underground train network.



However, the government authorities claimed that Geravand's blood pressure suddenly dropped and denied any "physical or verbal altercations" happened between her and other passengers.



The rights groups, meanwhile, claimed that the teenage girl was critically wounded after members of Iran's morality police allegedly assaulted her.

This incident took place just a year after Mahsa Amini's death, who was a young Iranian Kurd and was arrested by the morality police after she allegedly breached the strict dress code for women in Iran. The death of Mahsa Amini led to massive protests across the country.



The doctors were quoted as saying by Iran's Tasnim news agency on Saturday that Garawand had "suffered a fall resulting in brain damage followed by continued convulsions, a decline in brain oxygen and a cerebral oedema after a sudden drop in blood pressure".

Mystery shrouds Geravand's sudden health deterioration

However, what exactly happened to Armita Geravand after she entered the metro on October 1 remains a mystery.

However, what exactly happened to Armita Geravand after she entered the metro on October 1 remains a mystery.

Speaking to Iranian state television, an old friend of Geravand claimed that she hit her head on the platform of the station. The girl's father and mother also appeared in state media footage and claimed that a blood pressure drop, a fall or maybe both led to their daughter's injury.



However, activists across the world have alleged that Geravand may have been attacked or pushed for not wearing the head scarf or hijab.

(With inputs from agencies)

