Iran arrests two Swedes on suspicion of drug trafficking

Iran has detained two Swedes over the suspicion of drug trafficking, the country's judiciary said on Tuesday.



Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili refused to identify the arrested or give any details on when and where they were detained.

"Two Swedish nationals were arrested by the judiciary for trafficking drugs," which were still in their possession, he said.

"We informed their government and embassy about their arrest through the foreign ministry," he said, quoted by the judiciary's Mizan Online website.

According to the spokesman, the detained have been informed that they "can enjoy consular services, meeting privileges and the like".

According to Tasnim news agency's report, two Swedish members of an "international drug gang" had been arrested as part of a "complex operation" at the beginning of July.

"A big part of the large shipment discovered was dangerous industrial narcotics," it said, adding that the network had been dismantled.

