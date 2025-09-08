/International Literacy Day: Which state in India has highest literacy rate? Kerala is fourth, check who tops list

The world observes International Literacy Day every year on September 8, under the leadership of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization). The aim is to spread awareness about the importance of education in today's life and to tackle the problem of illiteracy. For 2025, the theme of this day is “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era”. It tells us about how important it is to give people the skills they need to thrive in today’s technology-driven world and make sure that everyone should know about this.

Even though technology has advanced rapidly, but still there are millions of people that still cannot properly read or write. This is the reason why this day is a strong reminder for everyone of the ongoing global effort to achieve literacy for all.

International Literacy Day 2025 theme

Each year on September 8, UNESCO selects a theme for this day to highlight the current challenges, people facing in their life. This year’s theme, “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era”, focuses on reducing the digital gap and showing how literacy can help communities to learn Tech in the age of artificial intelligence and modern technology.

Which state in India has highest literacy rate (2024)?

According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24, Mizoram is now the most literate state in India with a 98.2% literacy rate, moving ahead of Kerala. Kerala, once the top state, is now fourth with 95.3% literacy. Among Union Territories, Lakshadweep leads with 97.3% literacy. Mizoram’s progress on this list is the result of long-term education campaigns and active participation from local communities.

Top five states/UTs with the highest literacy rates in India (2024)

Here's a look at the top five states or UTs in India with highest literacy rate. Surprisingly, Mizoram surpasses Kerala, to achieve the top position.