US President Donald Trump will be delivering a speech in Macomb County, Michigan, outside Detroit on Tuesday evening to mark the first 100 days in office of his second term and is expected to highlight the achievements so far.

“Inflation has cooled, consumer prices dropped month-over-month for the first time in three years, and gas prices are lower across the country,” the White House said in announcing the speech.

It then praised the Department of Government Efficiency for rooting out “waste, fraud, and abuse across the executive branch” and cancelling “numerous discriminatory DEI contracts”. DOGE is continuing its work to downsize the government.

The Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan, is hosting President Trump for his remarks.

Trump is expected to also highlight mass deportation operations and the changes he’s making to the global trade landscape.

The Trump administration claims it has secured the US border in the president’s first 100 days in office, and illegal border crossings have hit lows not seen in decades, while the administration is working to deport migrants accused or convicted of violent crimes and drug-related offences.

However, these actions have not gone unopposed and have prompted scores of lawsuits filed by ousted government employees, migrants fighting their deportation, and business owners who argue the president’s tariffs are unlawful.

The 100-day mark comes as the Trump administration is working out trade negotiations with countries across the world after levying tariffs on foreign imports.

However, Americans are worried that the tariffs will contribute to higher prices at a time when high prices are a top concern for voters.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also said that the administration has made significant progress on the foreign policy front.

“We are closer today to a peace deal in Russia and Ukraine, certainly, than we were when we took office on Jan. 20,” Leavitt told reporters Monday.

“If you look at the situation in the Middle East, Israel has never had a stronger friend than they do right now in the Oval Office with President Trump. We’ve had more than 75 hostages who have returned home from around the world who were wrongfully detained individuals.”

