Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is facing a huge backlash after a video emerged showing him urging Pakistanis to seize control in local councils and parliaments, political parties, and countries and become more politically influential, a statement critics have condemned as deeply inappropriate, undemocratic, and advocating sectarianism.

Advertisment

In the video that has now gone viral, Sarwar is seen standing in front of a Pakistani flag and saying, “We will only truly get real power if we have more Pakistanis sitting in the council chambers and parliaments, but actually more Pakistanis and South Asians sitting in the corridors of power and making the decisions. The change is coming, and the days where our South Asian community is viewed as a vote bank or curry bank are well and truly gone.”

The original Pakistan is about to get destroyed.



But another Pakistan is about to emerge in United Kingdom.



Scottish Labour leader of Pakistani origin @AnasSarwar is urging Pakistanis to take power in councils, parliament & political parties.pic.twitter.com/nplhSiWlfY — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) April 28, 2025

Most viewers quickly noticed the absence of any mention of Britain, Scotland, or the broader British public in his appeal, and the omission triggered netizens to accuse Sarwar of promoting sectarianism rather than integration.

“Multiculturalism has failed,” many commented, expressing concerns that Sarwar’s rhetoric signals a shift from assimilation to segregation.

Advertisment

Also Read | Conclave to elect new pope to begin on May 7, confirms Vatican. How many days will it last?

One user on X said, “The old Pakistan is going to be destroyed. But a new Pakistan is going to rise in the United Kingdom.”

Another wrote, “Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwar speaks of putting more Pakistanis into power. Notice he doesn’t mention Scots, because they don’t identify as Scots. They’re not concealing the Great Replacement anymore.”

Scottish Labour’s @AnasSarwar talks about getting more Pakistani’s (notice he doesn’t say Scots because they don’t see themselves as Scots) into power.



He talks about south Asians running Britain and changing school curriculums.



They’re not hiding the Great Replacement anymore. pic.twitter.com/0CI7Nl2Iaf — Wolf 🐺 (@WorldByWolf) April 27, 2025

Advertisment

Others cautioned that “the days when South Asian communities get to lead countries is upon us,” reminding all that South Asia is comprised of Afghanistan and Pakistan as well.

Also Read | Ultra-processed food multiplies risk of early death, reveals new study

The castigation grew shriller as soon videos resurfaced featuring Sarwar’s father, Mohammad Sarwar, a former Labour MP and current Pakistani politician. In one video, Mohammad Sarwar reportedly called for worldwide blasphemy laws to protect Islam, saying, “A time will come that there will be a law in place all over the world that there can be no disrespect to our prophet.”

Former Labour MP Chaudhry Sarwar says there must be a WORLDWIDE ISLAMIC BLASPHEMY LAW.



He is the Father of the Leader of Scottish Labour Anas Sarwar who recently called for Pakistanis to take over Government and our Schools



The Apple doesn't fall far from the tree pic.twitter.com/IagiiekpqN — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) April 28, 2025

Videos also showed Mohammad Sarwar delivering provocative speeches in George Square, Glasgow, where he called for bans on Quran burning and criticism of Islam.



Also Read | China seizes disputed reef near Philippines’ key military outpost in South China Sea, sparks tensions

Another commenter noted that Mohammad Sarwar, a Labour MP, came “awfully close to implying Muslims would respond violently to disrespect of Muhammad.”