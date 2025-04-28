The Vatican confirmed on Monday that the conclave to elect a new pope will begin on May 7 after the cardinals present in Rome made this decision at their fifth General Congregation held in the Synod Hall.

Advertisment

The conclave will take place in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, which will remain closed to visitors during this time, according to the Holy See Press Office.

The closed-door meeting will involve some 135 cardinals from across the world.

The conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7 according to the Holy See Press Office.



The Cardinals present in Rome made the decision on Monday at their fifth General Congregation.



The conclave will take place in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, which remain closed to… pic.twitter.com/3eYiPof4uu — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 28, 2025

Advertisment

There is no fixed span of time to elect the pope, but the last two conclaves, held in 2005 and 2013, lasted two days.

The conclave is being held following the death of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday.

Also Read | Farewell, Franciscus: ‘Pope of the People’ laid to rest as world leaders, 400,000 mourners say goodbye in historic Vatican funeral

Advertisment

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the cardinals will take part in a solemn mass at St. Peter’s Basilica, after which those eligible to vote will gather in the Sistine Chapel for the secretive ballot.

After entering the Sistine Chapel, the cardinals must have no communication with the outside world until a new pope is chosen.

What happens in the conclave?

The cardinals pledge to maintain full secrecy on all matters related to the election of the Roman Pontiff and to refrain from supporting any attempts of external interference in the election.

How many votes are required to elect a pope?

To validly elect a new Pope, a two-thirds majority of the electors present is required.

If the total number of electors is not evenly divisible by three, an additional vote is necessary.

After the votes are counted, all ballots are burned. If the ballot turns out to be inconclusive, the chimney positioned over the Sistine Chapel emits black smoke. If a Pope is elected, white smoke billows out of the chimney.

Also Read | Ultra-processed food multiplies risk of early death, reveals new study

If the electors fail to reach an agreement on a candidate after three days of inconclusive voting, a break of up to one day is allowed for prayer, free discussion among voters, and a brief spiritual exhortation by the Cardinal Proto-Deacon (Cardinal Dominique Mamberti).

The world will be watching for the smoke from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel.