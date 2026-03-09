/Indonesia seals contract for India's supersonic BrahMos missile

Indonesia and India have signed a contract for the supply of coastal batteries of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, marking a significant step in deepening defence ties between the two nations and bolstering Jakarta's maritime capabilities. The agreement, confirmed by sources, involves the procurement of coastal variants of the BrahMos system.

The exact value and number of batteries remain undisclosed. The BrahMos, jointly developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyenia, is the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile, capable of speeds up to Mach 3 (three times the speed of sound) with a range capped at 290 km for export versions to comply with international guidelines.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Indonesia's interest in sea-launched versions for its warships aligns with its ongoing military modernisation efforts. The pact follows prolonged negotiations that gained momentum during high-level visits, including discussions at the India-Indonesia Defence Ministers' Dialogue in late 2025. This deal positions Indonesia as the second Southeast Asian nation to acquire the BrahMos after the Philippines.

In January 2022, Manila signed a $375 million contract for three shore-based anti-ship BrahMos batteries, with deliveries commencing in 2024 and proving successful in enhancing coastal defence. Philippine military leaders have since described the system as a game-changer and expressed interest in additional procurements. The Philippines deal was India's first major BrahMos export, paving the way for broader interest in the region.