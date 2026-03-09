/Indonesia seals contract for India's supersonic BrahMos missile

Google Preferred
Siddhant Sibbal
Siddhant Sibbal
Published: Mar 09, 2026, 19:21 IST | Updated: Mar 09, 2026, 19:21 IST
File image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

India and Indonesia signed a defence deal for BrahMos coastal missile batteries, strengthening maritime security and defence ties. Indonesia becomes the second Southeast Asian country after the Philippines to acquire the supersonic system.

Indonesia and India have signed a contract for the supply of coastal batteries of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, marking a significant step in deepening defence ties between the two nations and bolstering Jakarta's maritime capabilities. The agreement, confirmed by sources, involves the procurement of coastal variants of the BrahMos system.

The exact value and number of batteries remain undisclosed. The BrahMos, jointly developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyenia, is the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile, capable of speeds up to Mach 3 (three times the speed of sound) with a range capped at 290 km for export versions to comply with international guidelines.

Indonesia's interest in sea-launched versions for its warships aligns with its ongoing military modernisation efforts. The pact follows prolonged negotiations that gained momentum during high-level visits, including discussions at the India-Indonesia Defence Ministers' Dialogue in late 2025. This deal positions Indonesia as the second Southeast Asian nation to acquire the BrahMos after the Philippines.

In January 2022, Manila signed a $375 million contract for three shore-based anti-ship BrahMos batteries, with deliveries commencing in 2024 and proving successful in enhancing coastal defence. Philippine military leaders have since described the system as a game-changer and expressed interest in additional procurements. The Philippines deal was India's first major BrahMos export, paving the way for broader interest in the region.

These agreements are part of India's push to expand its defence industry footprint in the Indo-Pacific, offering an alternative to traditional suppliers amid geopolitical shifts. For Jakarta, diversifying procurement sources reduces reliance on single partners while addressing maritime security needs in a vast archipelago.

Siddhant Sibbal, covers diplomacy and defence for WION since 2018. He has been charting Indian diplomacy, including India's rise on the global stage. He has covered major internati...

