Indonesia court allows lawsuit over cough syrup-related deaths: Report

In some relief to the parents who have lost their children due to contaminated cough syrup, an Indonesian court has allowed them to file a class action lawsuit, said a report by BBC. The lawsuit has sought compensation of $195,000 for every child killed and about $130,000 for every child injured, said the lawyer of a mother who lost her daughter due to the cough syrup.

Nur Asiah, whose four-year-old daughter died last year due to the contaminated cough syrup told BBC that she and the relatives of 24 other victims will file a case against the Indonesian government as well as eight pharmaceutical companies. Notably, more than 200 children in the country have lost their lives due to acute kidney injury since 2022.

This also comes as countries Gambia and Uzbekistan reported around 100 deaths after children consumed toxic cough syrup. However, the Indonesian authorities have not found evidence that the two incidents are linked.

The investigation did find that the local chemical companies used industrial-grade solvent materials named Ethylene Glycol and Diethylene Glycol which are typically used in antifreeze solutions for air-conditioners or as brake fluid, amid a global shortage of pharmaceutical-grade solvents.

The cases have also prompted World Health Organization (WHO) to issue warnings about six cough syrups made in India and Indonesia. “We have tried our best by quickly finding causes, exchanging information with other countries, the WHO, and bringing in antidotes to treat toxic substances,” said an Indonesian Health ministry spokesperson as per BBC, adding that they are working on a compensation plan.

“No amount of compensation will make up for what has happened. It won’t bring back my child,” Asiah told BBC. Meanwhile, a lawyer from PT Afi Farma, one of the eight companies which are being sued that made the cough syrup used by the majority of children in this case said that it is “not appropriate” for the blame to only be placed on the pharmaceutical industry and that the government should also be held accountable.

“Honestly, pharmaceutical companies are also victims - victims of a crime by the suppliers of the raw materials,” said a lawyer from PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries told BBC. The company said that it had been using the same Indonesian Food and Drug Authority (FDA), certified system for three decades now which included its buying the ingredients from an FDA-approved supplier.





