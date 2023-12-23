‘Extremists should not be given space’: India’s Jaishankar reacts to vandalism at Hindu temple in US

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (Dec 23), while reacting to the vandalism at a Hindu temple in the United States, said that no space should be given to extremists.



"I have seen it. Extremists, separatists and such forces (against India) should not be given space in foreign lands. Our Consulate there complained to the government and the police and an inquiry is underway," news agency ANI quoted Jaishankar as saying.

The statement of Jaishankar came after the walls of the Swaminarayan temple were defaced with anti-India graffiti in California, United States and an investigation into the incident was started by the Indian Embassy in San Francisco.

In the images shared on social media, the spray-painted word ‘Khalistan’ was seen on a signpost outside the temple which was accompanied by other objectionable graffiti, reported news agency PTI.



“The mention of the Khalistan terrorist kingpin #Bhindranwale, who targeted Hindus for murder, is specifically meant to traumatise temple goers and create a fear of violence—meeting the CA definition of a hate crime,” wrote the Hindu American Foundation on X.

Indian community's sentiments hurt: Indian Consulate

Meanwhile, on Saturday (Dec 23), the Indian Consulate in San Francisco said that the Indian community's sentiments were hurt by the incident.



In a statement, the Consulate General said, “We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti. This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter.”



Meanwhile, the Newark police stated that any threats or acts of violence, harassment, property damage, intimidation, or other crimes which are motivated by hate or bias will be considered very serious and prioritised.

"Based on the content of the graffiti it is believed that the defacement was a targeted act, and the vandalism is being investigated as a possible hate crime," said the City of Newark Police Department, in an emailed statement to news agency PTI.

Consular assistance to Nikhil Gupta: EAM

Minister Jaishankar further spoke about providing consular assistance to Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who has been detained in the Czech Republic and is facing charges of taking part in conspiring to kill a Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.



“He (Nikhil Gupta) needed consular access, our embassy provided that. He has been provided consular access thrice,” said Jaishankar.

The United States levied charges against Gupta in which he was accused of working with an Indian government employee to plot the killing of Pannun, who has dual citizenship of the US and Canada.