/'Mistake, not crime': Indian trucker Harjinder Singh stays in US jail amid 1M signatures demanding release - What is the case against him

Indian truck driver Harjinder Singh, accused of making an illegal U-turn in Florida, was denied bond on Saturday (Aug 23), meaning he will remain in custody as the legal process continues. His illegal U-turn killed three people in Florida's Turnpike, prompting US president Donald Trump's administration to pause issuance of all worker visas for commercial truck drivers. However, Singh's family has defended him saying it wasn’t "an intentional crime." Moreover, an online petition demanding Singh’s release, signed by 1.6 million people, has sparked a controversy. Singh had fled to California from Florida after the crash and is now lodged in the St. Lucie County Jail in Florida.

Harjinder Singh's family reacts

The family of Harjinder Singh, who are in India's Punjab in Tarn Taran city, called for justice but defended him saying it wasn't ‘intentional crime’ and he must not face hate speech. His brother, Tejinder, expressed sorrow for the loss of lives, acknowledging that while Singh made a serious mistake, it was not a deliberate act. He stressed that Singh should face consequences, but not be treated as if he committed a premeditated crime. “We don’t want to keep talking about it. We are sorry for the three deaths in the accident. He made a mistake, but it wasn’t an intentional crime. He can be punished for the mistake, but it shouldn’t be treated as if he intended to kill,” said his brother. Harmel Singh, who lives near Harjinder’s family’s residence, spoke to The Indian Express and said, “One should be punished for the mistake or crime committed. Right now, Harjinder is being targeted with hate speech because of his skin colour. We believe the US justice system is fair and hope he will be punished only for the error he made on the road.”

Over 1 million sign petition backing Harjinder Singh

An online petition demanding Harjinder Singh's release has gone viral. The petition has attracted over 1.6 million signatures. It argues that the tragic incident was an accident rather than an intentional act, and questions whether the current charges match the nature of the incident. Supporters insist that Singh should be held accountable, but not subjected to what they see as excessively harsh charges. Despite the petition’s popularity, a significant wave of criticism has emerged. Some X users accused petition supporters of undermining the US justice system and called for scrutiny of their immigration status. Another user demanded that Singh receive the maximum legal punishment and be deported after serving a life sentence. Calls for strict justice were widespread, with many arguing that nationality should not influence the legal outcome.

In direct response to the petition backing Singh, a counter-petition has been launched. This campaign argues that those defending Singh’s actions pose a potential risk to public safety by promoting leniency for conduct that resulted in three deaths. The petition urges the US government to take a strong stance, asserting, “Our justice system must not be influenced by online campaigns. We must send a message: recklessness will not be tolerated, nor will those defending it be sheltered.”

Did he enter US illegally?

Florida officials reported that Harjinder Singh entered the US illegally from Mexico in 2018, though many aspects of his immigration history remain unclear. Homeland Security later revealed he was granted commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) in California and Washington. California Governor Newsom’s office claimed Singh obtained a work permit during Donald Trump’s presidency, but Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin countered that, stating his permit was denied in September 2020 and only approved in June 2021, under President Biden. Singh allegedly failed both English and highway sign recognition tests after the accident. According to the US Department of Transportation, he correctly answered only 2 out of 12 questions on the English test and recognised just one of four road signs. Despite these poor results and his illegal entry into the US, Singh still managed to obtain CDLs in at least two states.