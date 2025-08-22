/Trump's dream prison to be dismantled? Judge slams brakes on Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

A federal judge has blocked state and federal officials from sending any more detainees to the controversial immigration facility in the Florida Everglades, widely dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.” The late-night ruling on Thursday also ordered the dismantling of parts of the site, including temporary fencing, lights and generators, within 60 days.

Why does the ruling matter?

The 82-page decision by US District Judge Kathleen Williams is a major setback for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and US President Donald Trump, who both backed the project and encouraged other states to replicate it. Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe had filed lawsuits soon after the plan was announced, saying the project violated the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires impact studies before large-scale construction.

Environmental risks to the Everglades

Although both the Trump and DeSantis administrations claimed the facility caused “zero impact” because it was built on an old airstrip, the court sided with expert testimony that showed otherwise. Williams noted evidence of wastewater discharge and runoff that posed risks to the fragile ecosystem. She also cited testimony that the new lighting reduced the habitat of the endangered Florida panther by 2,000 acres.

The Miccosukee Tribe told the court the project had blocked access to hunting trails and areas used for harvesting plants of ceremonial and medicinal value. “The state consulted with no stakeholders or experts and did no evaluation of the environmental risks. Here, there weren’t ‘deficiencies’ in the agency’s process. There was no process,” Williams wrote.

Reactions to the court decision

Environmental groups welcomed the ruling. Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades, called it “a landmark victory for the Everglades and countless Americans who believe this imperilled wilderness should be protected, not exploited.” She added, “It sends a clear message that environmental laws must be respected by leaders at the highest levels of our government, and there are consequences for ignoring them.”

DeSantis vows to fight back