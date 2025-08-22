/‘No one is above the law’: FBI raids home of ex-Trump aide John Bolton

The FBI searched John Bolton’s home early Friday in a classified documents probe. Bolton was reportedly unaware. FBI director Kash Patel hinted at the operation, emphasising that no one is above the law.
The FBI has searched the home of John Bolton, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and now outspoken critic, as part of a classified documents investigation, according to reports. Federal agents arrived at Bolton’s residence in the Washington DC suburbs around 7:00 AM on Friday, the Associated Press reported. When contacted, Bolton reportedly told CNN he was unaware of the activity taking place at his home.
FBI director Kash Patel appeared to hint at the operation on Friday morning, writing on X, “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.” “The FBI is conducting court authorized activity in the area. There is no threat to public safety. We have no further comment,” a spokesperson for the bureau told The Washington Post.
John Bolton served as Trump’s third national security adviser for 17 months before falling out with him over US policy on Iran, Afghanistan and North Korea. The Trump administration later attempted, unsuccessfully, to block the release of Bolton’s memoir, which it claimed contained classified material. Trump has also targeted Bolton directly since returning to office this year. On his first day back, he revoked the security clearances of more than 40 former intelligence officials, including Bolton, and later removed his government-provided security detail.