/‘No one is above the law’: FBI raids home of ex-Trump aide John Bolton

The FBI has searched the home of John Bolton, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and now outspoken critic, as part of a classified documents investigation, according to reports. Federal agents arrived at Bolton’s residence in the Washington DC suburbs around 7:00 AM on Friday, the Associated Press reported. When contacted, Bolton reportedly told CNN he was unaware of the activity taking place at his home.

FBI chief Kash Patel's cryptic message

Add WION as a Preferred Source

FBI director Kash Patel appeared to hint at the operation on Friday morning, writing on X, “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.” “The FBI is conducting court authorized activity in the area. There is no threat to public safety. We have no further comment,” a spokesperson for the bureau told The Washington Post.

Who is John Bolton?