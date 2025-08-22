/Who is John Bolton? Why FBI raided home of Trump's former national security adviser

The investigation is likely linked to some high-profile classified files; this issue was first opened during Trump's first term but was later paused under former US President Joe Biden.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday (August 22) searched the Maryland home of former US National Security Adviser John Bolton as part of a high-profile national security investigation about classified documents. The raid took place earlier (around 7:00 AM) at his residence in Bethesda, near Washington, according to media reports. FBI Director Kash Patel hinted about the action in a post on his X, saying, that no one is above the law. “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission,” FBI Director Kash Patel wrote in his post on X.
John Robert Bolton, born on 20 November 1948, is an American lawyer, diplomat, policy adviser and political commentator. He served as the US Ambassador to the United Nations from 2005 to 2006 and later served as a national security adviser when Donald Trump was first elected as the US president. He served from 2018-2019.
The investigation is reportedly linked to some high-profile classified files; this issue was first opened during Trump's first term but was later paused under the rule of former US President Joe Biden. Bolton was previously accused of disclosing the sensitive details in his 2020 memoir (a nonfiction work written by an individual about their own life) - The Room Where It Happened. The Trump administration tried to stop the book’s release by claiming that it contained national security secrets. But later, a court allowed the publication of the book.