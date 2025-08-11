/Mystery shrouds death of North Carolina teen who took off with his cousins to meet his father

The dead body of a missing North Carolina teen was discovered in a retention pond off I-75 in Florida after he went there to meet his estranged father. Giovanni Pelletier had vanished after sending his mother a message - “Mom, help.” His decomposed remains were found on Friday and were formally identified Saturday afternoon, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). The 18-year-old's mother is angry because authorities in charge of the investigation had said that they had already checked the swampy area where Pelletier was later found. A private investigation company that was also working on the case made the discovery. A probe into his death is still on. “My son was recently found after a desperate search by our family alone, and we are still facing an active investigation into his death,” Bridgette Pelletier wrote on Facebook. “I am living every parent’s worst nightmare, trying to find the strength to give him the goodbye he deserves," she added.



What happened to Giovanni Pelletier?

Pelletier's family hired a private eye after he went missing on Aug 1. The police were also looking for him and had been to the swampy region close to the southbound off-ramp near State Road 70. However, they did not find anything that could be linked back to the teen. Later, the private investigation company discovered his decomposing body in the same area. MCSO said that the remains are “preliminarily determined” to be those of the missing Pelletier.