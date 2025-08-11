/Sexual escapade on a cliff kills Brazilian couple as their car rolls down 1,300 feet

A couple in Brazil who stopped at the edge of a 1,300-foot cliff to have sex died when their car rolled down into the pit. The naked dead bodies of the man and the woman were found outside the car as they were flung out at a height of about 100 metres when the vehicle hit the ground. Police are investigating the accident and do not suspect any foul play. They believe that the couple's movements led the car to shift and tumble down the edge. Adriana Machado Ribeiro, 42, and Marcone da Silva Cardoso, 26, were returning from a party in Venda Nova do Imigrante when they decided to stop at a point from where hang gliders launch to take off. Marcone had dropped off his brother and his girlfriend a few minutes back. However, their choice of location proved fatal. As they got intimate, their intense activity led the car to steer forward, and it rolled over the cliff. According to The Sun, the vehicle fell around 1 am local time, the police said.