/Sexual escapade on a cliff kills Brazilian couple as their car rolls down 1,300 feet

A couple in Brazil stopped on a cliff to have sex in their car. However, their activity led the vehicle to start moving forward, ultimately falling 1,300 feet off the edge despite their hand brake being engaged. They were flung out of the car several feet away.
A couple in Brazil who stopped at the edge of a 1,300-foot cliff to have sex died when their car rolled down into the pit. The naked dead bodies of the man and the woman were found outside the car as they were flung out at a height of about 100 metres when the vehicle hit the ground. Police are investigating the accident and do not suspect any foul play. They believe that the couple's movements led the car to shift and tumble down the edge. Adriana Machado Ribeiro, 42, and Marcone da Silva Cardoso, 26, were returning from a party in Venda Nova do Imigrante when they decided to stop at a point from where hang gliders launch to take off. Marcone had dropped off his brother and his girlfriend a few minutes back. However, their choice of location proved fatal. As they got intimate, their intense activity led the car to steer forward, and it rolled over the cliff. According to The Sun, the vehicle fell around 1 am local time, the police said.
The man and the woman were ejected roughly 328 feet. The car fell down another 300 metres after the couple was thrown out of the vehicle. The mangled car was found on private property at around 7 am by a caretaker. Marcone’s body was found at the base of the cliff, while Adriana’s remains were further down as firefighters navigated a steep terrain to recover them, CNN Brazil reported. Police officer Alberto Roque Peres told local media, “There were no signs of violence at the scene or on the bodies, and the car’s handbrake was engaged." Marcone’s brother told the publication that the couple had been together for six months. Others who knew the couple said that they had a healthy relationship, and they never saw them fighting or getting violent. Marcone worked as a machine operator in Venda Nova do Imigrante, while Adriana worked at her mother's bakery. She leaves behind a son and a daughter.