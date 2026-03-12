/Indian sailor killed in Iranian underwater drone attack on US-owned oil tanker, 15 crew members evacuated

In a tragic incident amid the ongoing war in West Asia, the Indian Embassy in Iraq on Thursday (Mar 12) announced that an Indian crew member who was a part of US-owned crude oil tanker that was attacked in Iraq lost his life. The Indian Embassy said that the tanker was named Safesea Vishnu and was sailing under the Marshall Islands flag. Safesea Vishnu, along with another Maltese-flagged Zefyros, was attacked near Basra, Iraq as it entered the Persian Gulf. Iran claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying an underwater drone attack "blew up two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf", according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

A total of 38 crew members were rescued, with the Indian embassy now adding that as many as 15 were Indian crew and they have been evacuated to a safe place. It also said that it is in regular contact with Iraqi authorities and rescued Indian sailors and is offering all possible assistance. “Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased crew member,” it added in its statement. As per Vessel Tracker, the last updated position of the Safesea Vishnu was in Basrah Oil Terminal Anchorage in the Persian Gulf off the Iraq at midnight.

Has MEA reacted to the incident?

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not officially issued any statement on the incident. On Mar 11, it issued a statement condemning the attack on the Thai-flagged vessel Mayuree Naree, which was sailing toward Kandla Port through the Strait of Hormuz. The ship’s Thai-listed operator, Precious Shipping, confirmed the incident and said that three crew members were missing. “India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Precious lives, including those of Indian citizens, have already been lost in multiple such attacks in the earlier phase of this conflict, and the intensity and lethality of the attacks only seem to be increasing,” MEA said.

VIDEO OF THE INCIDENT:

Indian-flagged vessel allowed to pass Strait of Hormuz?

As the war in West Asia continues, at least three commercial vessels have been hit by "unknown projectiles" in the Strait of Hormuz. One ship was hit off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a second north of Oman had to be evacuated due to fire on board, and a third sustained damage north-west of Dubai, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Meanwhile, in what is being termed as India's diplomatic win, Iran allowed India's crude vessel to pass through Strait of Hormuz and the tanker has reached Mumbai Port on Mar 12. Reports have said that it is the result of Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's conversation with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, after the US and Israel launched pre-emptive attack on the Islamic Republic on Feb 28. It has declared that any vessel passing through the passage would require Iran's prior approval, with Iranian Revolutionary Guard stating that it would "not allow a single drop of oil to leave the region to the US" through the strait.