Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /India's crude vessel reaches Mumbai port after Iran's nod, two more allowed to pass Strait of Hormuz

India's crude vessel reaches Mumbai port after Iran's nod, two more ships allowed to pass Strait of Hormuz

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Mar 12, 2026, 10:53 IST | Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 11:29 IST
India's crude vessel reaches Mumbai port after Iran's nod, two more ships allowed to pass Strait of Hormuz

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Photograph: (AFP | WION Combination image)

Story highlights

Iran has allowed Indian oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after diplomatic talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. The move aims to protect India’s energy imports amid raging war in West Asia

In a big development, Iran has allowed India's crude vessel to pass through Strait of Hormuz and the tanker has reached Mumbai Port. This came a day after Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar held detailed conversation with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, after the US and Israel launched pre-emptive attack on the Islamic Republic on Feb 28. It has declared that any vessel passing through the passage would require Iran's prior approval, with Iranian Revolutionary Guard stating that it would "not allow a single drop of oil to leave the region to the US" through the strait. Brent Crude is trading around $100.25 per barrel as of Mar 12. The closure of Strait of Hormuz has raised global fears for energy and oil needs as it is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, through which a significant portion of global crude oil and natural gas shipments transit. The latest development may be termed as India's Iran diplomacy paying off amid heightened tensions in the region.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The crude vessel that reached the Mumbai port was Liberian flagged tanker captained by an Indian. It became the first India-destined vessel to safely transit the waterway, where maritime traffic has all but halted since the US and Israel attacked Iran.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that two ships that had ignored Iran's warnings were targeted in the Strait. "Were the ships assured of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz? This should be asked from the crews of the vessels Express Rome and Mayuree Naree, who today, trusting in empty promises, ignored the warnings and intended to cross the Strait, but were caught. Any vessel intending to pass must obtain permission from Iran," the Iranian general said in a post on X.

Trending Stories

On March 5, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the passage is closed to vessels from the United States, Israel, Europe and their Western allies. Modifying its order on March 10, IRGC said that it will grant those countries “unrestricted passage” through the Strait of Hormuz, that expel Israeli and American ambassadors from their territory.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Share on twitter

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

Trending Topics