Dhaka, Bangladesh

Indian-origin British MP Priti Patel has raised alarm over the instability in Bangladesh following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's departure in August. Denouncing the ongoing violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, the Shadow Foreign Secretary, in a conversation with IANS, labelled the attacks as "senseless" and "horrendous."

Patel, a Conservative MP, called for urgent measures to safeguard religious freedoms in the country. She urged the Bangladeshi interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, to ensure robust action to protect religious minorities.

"These senseless acts of violence and the instability in Bangladesh are deeply concerning, and my thoughts are with all of those affected," said Patel.

"The targeting of religious places of worship is horrendous, and I know many Hindus will be feeling frightened and fearful, especially given the impact of previous waves of violence."

"The Bangladeshi government must ensure robust action is taken to protect life, prevent violence, and safeguard religious freedoms. I have called on the UK government to do all it can to support that work," she added.

UK monitoring the situation

The British government is closely monitoring escalating tensions in Bangladesh following recent attacks on the Hindu community and the arrest of religious leaders, Foreign Office Minister Catherine West told the House of Commons on Monday (Dec 2) during an urgent parliamentary session initiated by Labour MP Barry Gardiner.

West, the Minister for the Indo-Pacific, said she had received assurances from Bangladesh's interim government during a recent visit that minority communities, including Hindus, would be protected. She emphasised that the UK was one of the first countries with ministerial support to arrive in Bangladesh's Dhaka to speak with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

"We are aware of the statement of concern from the Indian government following the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a well-known Hindu leader, on sedition charges. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) desk is closely monitoring those developments," she said.

"The UK government will continue to monitor the situation, including making representations from this House, and will engage with the interim government in Bangladesh on the importance of freedom of religion or belief specifically as it affects the Hindu community," West added.

Rising tensions

Tensions in Bangladesh intensified after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5. Violence further escalated last week with the arrest of Hindu Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. The Hindu community in the country has faced attacks on individuals, temples, and properties during the ongoing protests against Hasina's Awami League-led government.

Muhammad Yunus, who assumed leadership as Chief Adviser on August 8, has been unable to quell the unrest.

UK MPs voice concerns

Labour MP Gardiner, representing Brent North—a constituency with a significant Hindu population—described the situation as "clearly on a knife edge." He raised the concerns of the "large diaspora populations in the UK and large Hindu communities with strong links to the community in Bangladesh".

Conservative MP Bob Blackman, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Hindus, described the attacks as "ethnic cleansing of Hindus" and highlighted reports of priests being arrested, homes destroyed, and businesses looted.

"Priests have been arrested, and I understand that two more were arrested over the weekend, and 63 monks have been denied access to the country. The clear issue is an attempt at the ethnic cleansing of Hindus from Bangladesh… We want to hear not just words of piety, but absolute condemnation of what is going on."

(With inputs from agencies)