Dhaka

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has accused the leader of the country’s interim government, Muhammad Yunus, of mass killings and targeting minorities.

Her statement comes amidst increasing attacks on the Hindu community. Addressing a New York event virtually, Hasina blamed Yunus for a series of attacks on Hindu temples and churches.

"Today, I have been accused of mass killings. In reality, it is Muhammad Yunus who has indulged in mass killings through a meticulous designed plan along with the student co-ordinators. They are the masterminds. Even Tarique Rahman (BNP leader and Khaleda Zia's son) from London has said that if the deaths continue, then the government won't last," the deposed prime minister said.

She also questioned Yunus for increased attacks on minorities in the country. "Today, teachers, police are all being attacked and killed... Hindus, Buddhists, Christians are being targeted. Churches and several temples have been attacked. Why are minorities being targeted in Bangladesh now?" the Awami League leader said.

Over the past weeks, radical Islamists have launched attacks on Hindu community in the country.

Three Hindu monks associated with International Society for Krishna Consciousness or ISKCON have been detained by the government.

Indian political leaders have been raising concerns over the troubling developments in the country.

On Saturday (Nov 30), Bangladesh authorities ordered freezing of at least 17 bank accounts related to the ISKCON.

Hasina further said that her rivals had hatched a plan to assassinate her just like her father and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"I did not want a massacre. If I wanted to hold on to power, there would have been a massacre. When people were being killed indiscriminately, I decided I should leave. Had my security personnel opened fire, so many would have died at Gana Bhavan. I did not want that," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)