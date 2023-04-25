Indian-origin Malaysian sentenced for smuggling puppies, kitten to Singapore in laundry bags

A 36-year-old Indian-origin Malaysian man has been sentenced to 12 months in jail for allegedly smuggling 26 puppies and a kitten in laundry bags from Malaysia to Singapore, as reported by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The National Parks Board (NParks), which described the case as "one of the most serious cases of animal smuggling to date," claimed that one puppy was discovered dead and that 18 other canines died from canine parvovirus infection, Channel News Asia reported.

As per reports, Gobysuwaran Paraman Sivan was given a prison term for bringing in pets without a permit and inflicting unnecessary distress on the animals.

On October 18, 2022, he smuggled 26 puppies and a cat into Malaysia aboard a lorry.

According to NParks, immigration police stopped a truck with a Malaysian licence at Tuas Checkpoint, on the Singapore side of the bridge connecting southern Peninsular Malaysia, and found the 27 pets stashed in various truck compartments.

Officers discovered some animals hidden in the vehicle's overhead compartment, inside of laundry bags.

As per the findings of the investigation, there were further animals crammed into plastic containers behind the driver's and passenger's seats.

ALSO WATCH | Chilean Dolphins face threats from avian flu & human activity

"Had these puppies been sold, canine parvovirus might have spread to other dogs in the community," said NParks.

NParks and partner agencies have detected 19 cases of animal smuggling between October 2022 and March 2023.

Canine parvovirus: What is it and how does it spread?

All dogs are susceptible to the extremely contagious canine parvovirus, however puppies under four months old and unvaccinated canines are particularly at risk, as per the Aerican Veterinary Medical Association.

Dogs with canine parvovirus infection are frequently referred to as having "parvo." Direct contact between dogs as well as contact with contaminated environments, humans, or faeces (stool) are the two main ways in which the virus, which affects dogs' gastrointestinal tracts, spread.

ALSO READ | Extremely rare! White Bengal Tiger sextuplets born in China's Zhengzhou zoo

Infected dog handlers' hands, clothing, food and water bowls, collars, and kennel floors can all get contaminated with the virus.

It can withstand the environment for extended periods of time and is resistant to heat, cold, humidity, and dryness. When other dogs enter an area that is contaminated, even small quantities of a virus-carrying dog's faeces can spread the infection. The infection can easily spread from one location to another through dog hair or feet, contaminated cages, contaminated shoes, or other objects.

Signs of parvovirus

Lethargy, loss of appetite, abdominal pain and bloating, fever or low body temperature (hypothermia), vomiting, and severe, frequently bloody diarrhoea are some of the symptoms of parvovirus.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: