Extremely rare White Bengal Tiger sextuplets born in a zoo in China's Zhengzhou

People in China will soon get to meet extremely rare white tiger sextuplets cubs. The cubs were born to a white Bengal tiger named Jingjing at Enjoyland Conservation and Education Centre, a local animal theme park in China in Zhengzhou, Henan province.

What makes them rare is that white tigers, as per China Daily, only give birth to one to four babies at a time. The litter of six cubs is an extremely rare occurrence.

As per the publication, of the six, there are two males and four females.

China Central Television (CCTV) reports that White Bengal Tigers or the White Tigers are a variation of the better know orange Bengal tigers. Their colouration is due to a genetic defect.

Also read | Study: Parrots taught to video call one another feel less lonely

The defective gene is passed on from parents to cubs.

As per a Zhengzhou Daily report, a worker at Enjoyland told them that the species has a hard time surviving in the wild due to its lack of protective colouring.

White tigers are also extremely rare and endangered. In China, the species is protected and enjoys the status of a first-class national protected animal.

The birth of six cubs at a time is very rare and has thus made their rearing and caretaking a huge challenge for the zookeepers.

Also read | Australian non-profit files police complaint over ‘toxic’ dolphin meat sold in Japan

Xu Fu, head of the Animal Management Department of the zoo, told CCTV that "white tiger sextuplets are rarely seen. For the tiger mother, if she takes care of her cubs by herself, she will be stressed out. Therefore, we immediately adopted the method of artificial breeding. We took the six cubs to the nursery, and our nursery staff then acted as human parents to take care of them."

They have come up with a special parenting plan to take care of the white tiger sextuplets. They are using an incubator with a constant temperature of 26 C to make it easier for the mother tiger to bring up her babies.

Additionally, zookeepers take care of the cubs around the clock; they are weighed every day, zookeepers feed them milk once every two hours, and they also massage the cubs' abdomens every day to help with digestion and excretion.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.