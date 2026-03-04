/Indian army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Bhimber Gali, heightens alert across J&K

Google Preferred
Idrees Lone
Published: Mar 04, 2026, 13:44 IST | Updated: Mar 04, 2026, 14:03 IST
An Indian army personnel during high alert patrolling along the Line of Control Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

“INFILTRATION BID FOILED: Acting on credible intelligence inputs and persistent surveillance, movement of terrorists was detected in the general area of Bhimber Gali along the Line of Control during the early hours of 04 March 2026,” the Indian Army said.

The Indian Army has foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bhimber Gali sector of Rajouri district in Jammu division. According to an official statement, acting on credible intelligence inputs and sustained surveillance, movement of terrorists was detected in the general area of Bhimber Gali along the LoC during the early hours of March 4, 2026. Alert troops responded swiftly, successfully thwarting the infiltration attempt and preventing any breach of the LoC.

“INFILTRATION BID FOILED: Acting on credible intelligence inputs and persistent surveillance, movement of terrorists was detected in the general area of Bhimber Gali along the Line of Control during the early hours of 04 March 2026. Responding with decisive force and superior tactical execution, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps engaged swiftly, foiling the infiltration attempt and denying any breach of the LoC. The enemy’s designs were effectively thwarted through coordinated ground action. Own troops have been reoriented to ensure continued domination of the area, supported by integrated ground and aerial surveillance. A robust operational posture and heightened alert remain in force across the sector,” the Indian Army said.

Security has been placed on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir, particularly along the Line of Control and the International Border, amid recent developments in the Middle East. Security forces across the Kashmir Valley have been briefed, and restrictions remain in place for the third consecutive day.

Officials said there were prior inputs indicating possible infiltration attempts and ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border, prompting intensified surveillance and enhanced operational readiness in recent days.

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

