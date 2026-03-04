/Srinagar police book Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Junaid Azim Mattu over alleged false social media posts

Police in Srinagar have registered cases against two political leaders, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Junaid Azim Mattu for allegedly circulating misleading and fabricated content on social media platforms. According to a statement issued by the Srinagar Police, ''Acting on credible inputs regarding the circulation of false, fabricated and misleading content across Digital and Social media platforms with the intent to create fear, disturb public order, and incite unlawful activities, Srinagar Police has registered cases against Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Junaid Azim Mattu in connection with the matter.

The cases registered against Member Parliament, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Former Mayor of Kashmir, Junaid Azim Mattu in connection with the alleged dissemination of unverified information. Police said the content in question was capable of causing public unrest and societal disharmony. FIR No. 02/2026 and FIR No. 03/2026 have been lodged under Sections 197(1)(d) and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar. Investigations into both cases are currently underway.

Responding to the development, Member Parliament, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi alleged that his security detail had been downgraded and his Facebook account suspended in an attempt to silence him. “Neither am I fascinated by these petty things nor scared by their absence around me. My father was martyred standing for his people. That’s what fascinates me. That’s my course,” he said, adding that he would continue to exercise his constitutional rights.

