/'There are almost 1 crore Indian citizens who live and work in Gulf': India voices ‘grave concern’ over expanding conflict

India had earlier conveyed its deep concern when hostilities started in Iran and the Gulf region on February 28, 2026. At that time, all parties were urged to exercise restraint, prevent further escalation and ensure the protection of civilians. Regrettably, during the holy month of Ramadan, the situation has continued to worsen. In recent days, the conflict has intensified and expanded to additional countries, resulting in mounting casualties and widespread destruction.

Economic activity and normal life across parts of the region have been severely disrupted. As a close neighbour with significant interests in regional peace and stability, India views these developments with grave concern. Nearly one crore Indian nationals reside and work in the Gulf region, and their safety and well-being remain paramount. India cannot remain unaffected by events that endanger its citizens. The region is also central to India’s trade and energy supply routes.

Any prolonged disruption carries serious implications for the Indian economy. India strongly condemns attacks on merchant shipping, particularly as some Indian nationals have recently lost their lives or remain missing due to such incidents. In light of these circumstances, India firmly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy, and for an immediate cessation of hostilities. The loss of life thus far is deeply regrettable, and India expresses its condolences to those affected.

Indian Embassies and Consulates in the impacted countries remain in close contact with Indian nationals and community organisations. Regular advisories are being issued, and assistance is being extended to those stranded. Missions will continue to proactively address all consular matters arising from the crisis. India is also engaging with regional governments and key international partners. The Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister have held discussions with their counterparts. The government of India will continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and take all necessary decisions in the national interest.