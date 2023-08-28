Indian Air Force participates in Exercise Bright Star-23 at Cairo Air Base in Egypt

An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent reached Egypt to participate in a multilateral tri-service exercise, which will be held at Cairo (West) Air Base from August 27 to September 16.

"Touchdown at the Egyptian Air Force base in Cairo. Our home for the next three weeks," IAF said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

ExerciseBRIGHT STAR-23 is a biennial multilateral exercise. For the first time, IAF is participating in this exercise which will also see participation of contingents from the United States of America, Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar.

The official release by IAF said that the IAF contingent will consist of five MiG-29s, two IL-78s, two C-130s and two C-17 aircraft. Personnel from the IAF's Garud Special Forces, and those from the Numbers 28, 77, 78 and 81 Squadrons will be participating in the exercise. The IAF transport aircraft will also provide airlift to approximately 150 personnel from the Indian Army.

The exercise aims at practising planning and execution of joint operations. IAF also said that along with leading to the formation of bonding across borders, such interactions also provide a means to further strategic relations between participating nations.

"IAF contingents to flying exercises abroad are thus no less than Diplomats in Flight Suits," read the press release.

Touchdown at the Egyptian Air Force base in Cairo.



Our home for the next three weeks.#ExBrightStar23 #DiplomatsInFlightSuits@EgyArmySpox @indembcairo

📸 - Cpl Anupam Raut pic.twitter.com/P85Qe9v9ix — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 28, 2023 ×

The joint exercise comes just months after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended this year's Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest in New Delhi. During the parade, an Egyptian armed forces contingent also made its first appearance.

In the 1960s, India and Egypt collaborated closely to build aircraft and aero engines, and Indian colleagues trained Egyptian pilots as a result of their remarkable connection and close cooperation.

The ties between the two nations have further solidified with the recent trips to Egypt by the leaders of the two air forces as well as the Indian Defence Minister and Prime Minister. By conducting frequent exercises between their armed forces, the two nations have improved their joint training.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE