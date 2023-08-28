Haryana: Security stepped up in Nuh after calls for 'Shobha Yatra'

Security has been tightened in Nuh and some other adjoining areas in the northwestern state of Haryana, India, in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for a 'Shobha Yatra' on Monday (August 28). Authorities have denied permission for the yatra and to tackle potential violence, officials have deployed anti-riot vehicles and drones.

On July 31, six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in communal clashes that erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by a mob.

Now, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat called to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28 which was disrupted by the communal clashes in July. The VHP has said that there's no need to obtain permission for such religious events. However, the authorities have denied permission for the yatra.

In order to avoid such clashes, the Nuh district administration has said that it already ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on Monday as a precautionary measure. They have suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services and imposed prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive district.

Rajender, IG, South Range, Rewari said: "The Local and State Administration has denied the permission (for the yatra). For Law and order, force deployment has been done in the area. Section 144 has been imposed in the area. I would appeal to the people to maintain a peaceful environment through mutual understanding."

The authorities have also banned outsiders from entering Nuh with security personnel being deployed at all the entry points of the district. Haryana Police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed to keep a strict vigil. They further said that security has been tightened at inter-state and inter-district borders.

Mamata Singh, ADG, Law & Order said: "We have denied (permission) for any type of yatra or group movement...Internet service is suspended...Investigation is underway, more than 250 accused have been identified and arrested."

"Four SITs are carrying out the investigation on the basis of technical evidence...Whoever will try to instigate through social media, action will be taken against them and their accounts (social media) will be blocked," Singh added.

Deputy Commissioner of Nuh, Dhirendra Khadgata, has deputed 57 duty magistrates at designated places and he also appealed to the locals to cooperate with the district administration in maintaining law and order.

(With inputs from agencies)

