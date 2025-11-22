/India’s G20 legacy echoes loudly in Johannesburg declaration

The final Johannesburg Leaders’ Declaration, released after the leaders summit in South Africa, carried an unmistakable Indian imprint, two years after New Delhi hosted the bloc in 2023. The initiatives and phrasing from India’s 2023 presidency not only survived but were strengthened in the South African text. Perhaps the most visible Indian fingerprints are on climate and lifestyle.

Paragraph 26 of the declaration explicitly states: “We recognise the importance of embracing sustainable production and consumption patterns and mainstreaming Lifestyles for Sustainable Development (LiFE).”

LiFE, Indian PM Modi's campaign to promote mindful consumption, has been mentioned in the declaration.

Disaster resilience, a priority for the current South African presidency, also bears India’s mark. The document takes note of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), the India-led platform launched in 2019, as a model for innovative financing mechanisms.

The text reads: “…take note of initiatives such as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).”

On digital transformation, the declaration reaffirms the 2023 New Delhi commitments, stating: “We reaffirm the G20 AI Principles and recall the New Delhi and Rio de Janeiro Leaders’ Declaration on our commitments to harness the potential of digital and emerging technologies including AI,” while stressing “safe, secure, and trustworthy” artificial intelligence.

Women-led development, another flagship phrase from India’s 2023 summit, has been encouraged once again, and the Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition (adopted under India’s presidency) are reinforced in the food-security section.

Traditional medicine, championed by India throughout its G20 year, finds mention in the health paragraph, while the declaration’s strong condemnation of “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations” (para 6) aligns with long-standing Indian wording.

Perhaps the biggest win for New Delhi and the global south came in the climate-finance language. The document acknowledges that developing countries need an estimated USD 5.8–5.9 trillion in the pre-2030 period to meet their climate goals, a significantly more ambitious figure than in previous declarations.

India’s push for UN Security Council reform secured wording that calls for “an enlarged Security Council composition that improves the representation of the underrepresented and unrepresented regions and groups, such as Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean.”