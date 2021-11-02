India launches 'One Sun, One World, One Grid' project at COP26

India on Tuesday launched "One Sun, One World, One Grid" (OSOWOG) at the global climate conference COP26 with an aim to harness solar energy wherever the Sun is shining, ensuring that generated electricity flows to areas that need it most.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA), India Presidency of the ISA, and the UK COP Presidency unveiled the plans for the first international network of global interconnected solar power grids, known as the "Green Grids Initiative" at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

The project is being spearheaded by the governments of India and the UK in partnership with the ISA and the World Bank Group and will bring together a global coalition of national governments, international financial and technical organisations, legislators, power system operators and knowledge leaders to accelerate the construction of the new infrastructure needed for a world powered by clean energy.

In doing so, the project aims to reduce reliance on non-renewable energy such as coal by enabling them to purchase affordable solar power from other countries, said the ISA in an official statement.

The announcement was accompanied by the "One Sun" declaration, which has been endorsed by 83 ISA member countries. India is a member of the GGI-OSOWOG steering committee along with four other countries - USA, UK, Australia and France.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA), was launched at COP21 in Paris and has recently expanded its membership scope to include all UN member states. There are 90 signatories and 193 prospective members.

ISA aims to help mobiliSe $1 trillion funding by 2030 to assist developing countries in expanding their solar power grids, both in transmission and generation, to meet their energy needs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the GGI-OSOWOG initiative at the event "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment", at the ongoing international climate conference COP 26 at Glasgow.