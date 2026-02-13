/India AI Impact Summit to host heads of 20 nations, delegations from 45 countries, top tech CEOs. See full list of participants

New Delhi is gearing to welcome tech bosses, political leaders, and thought leaders from across the globe to participate in the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, set to be held in the national capital from February 16 to 20, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The MEA in a press release on Friday (Feb 13) confirmed that delegations from over 45 countries will participate in the Summit, including the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Senior Officials from several international organisations joining the deliberations.

The Summit's framework is built on three key elements: People, Planet, Progress, reflecting India's commitment to shaping global cooperation on Artificial Intelligence with a focus on inclusive growth, Sustainiblity and technological advancements.

Several heads of state and governments are scheduled to attend the Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These includes incudes the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay; Vice President of Bolivia, Edmand Lara Montano; President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic; President of Estonia, Alar Karis; Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo; President of France, Emmanuel Macron; Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Vice President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo; and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov.

The other 10 leaders to participate are Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein, Prince Alois; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navin Ramgoolam; President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic; President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini; President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez; President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayaka; Vice President of Seychelles, Sebastien Pillay; President of Switzerland, Guy Parmelin; Prime Minister of Netherlands, Dick Schoof and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi from UAE, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In addition to these, ministerial delegations from over 45 countries will participate, along with executives from several big technology corporations, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, Microsoft President Brad Smith and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, are also expected to be present



The India-AI Impact Summit 2025 aims to facilitate dialogues on responsible AI governance, innovation ecosystems, digital public infrastructure, climate-conscious technology and equitable access to emerging technologies.

The Summit is envisioned as a pivotal global platform to shape a future-oriented agenda for inclusive, responsible, and impactful AI, and it aims to move beyond high-level discussions to deliver tangible outcomes that support economic growth, social development, and the sustainable use of AI.