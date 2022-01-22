In notebook, Brian Laundrie took responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death in US, says FBI

In a notebook, Brian Laundrie, who had taken his own life, had written that he was responsible for death of Gabby Petito, said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States.

The FBI's Denver Field Office in a statement released on Friday, said, "A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms Petito's death."

Also Read: US airlines plane bound for London turns around mid-flight. Find out why?

The notebook was found in the same area in October where Laundrie's remains were discovered in Florida's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, the authorities said. A revolver was also found nearby, the FBI added.

About four months after Petito's remains were found in Wyoming, the families of Petito and Laundrie have reached an agreement on how the belongings of the couple, including a notebook, will be shared, said Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino on Friday.

As per a statement from the family's lawyer, the Petitos thanked the FBI for its support.

Also Read: Mysterious sand sculptures appear near US lake. Find out how?

"We truly appreciate the FBI's diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case. The quality and quantity of the facts and information collected by the FBI leave no doubt (that) Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby," it said.

On Friday, the FBI said its investigation into the death "will be closed in the near future."

"All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case. The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito," FBI Denver Special Agent in-charge Michael Schneider said.

(With inputs from agencies)