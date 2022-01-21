Mysterious sand sculptures appear near US lake. Find out how?

Nature has several tricks up its sleeves. It can surprise you any moment. Well, one such occasion came recently when dozens of bizarre sand sculptures were witnessed near Lake Michigan in the United States.

Well, what’s special is that these 'sand hoodoos', which dotted the shoreline, were formed due to a combination of strong wind, frozen moisture in sand and erosion.

The name 'sand hoodoos' comes from the naturally formed, thin rock spires, normally found in canyons.

These sculptures were up to 15 inches tall. They came up in the area, which is about 82 miles from Grand Rapids.

The life of sand hoodoos is short-lived as they collapse within hours when the weather warms throughout the day.

The visitors of the Lake Michigan beach near St Joseph, Michigan were in for a treat on witnessing the rare sight.

"It was like a different planet. I've never seen anything like them and I spend a lot of time there,” Terri Abbott told Fox Weather.

Abbott had witnessed them in Tescornia Park in the southwestern Michigan city.

"I imagine what happened is that the sand is frozen. Then we had a big storm roll through a couple weeks ago with strong winds. The wind blew along the beach and blasted out the areas that were a little less frozen," said Alan Arbogast, Geology Chairman, Michigan State University.

