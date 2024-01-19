Impeachment inquiry: Hunter Biden to finally testify on THIS date as Republicans call off contempt vote

Days after Republicans let go of their bid to advance contempt resolutions against Hunter Biden, he agreed to testify behind closed doors before the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees on February 28 in regard to the ongoing impeachment against US President Joe Biden, which was initiated in September last year.

Notably, Hunter Biden's attorney last weekend suggested that his client is ready to work in tandem with the legislators in case certain conditions are met. His agreement to testify has ended a long-standing dispute between Republicans and Hunter Biden.

Committee chairmen Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan said, "His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden's testimony."

Contempt of Congress approved but later called off

Earlier, the committees had approved contempt of Congress resolutions against Hunter Biden for not complying with congressional subpoenas. The full House was also on the brink of moving about a voting contempt of Congress. However, later things took a turn around and the resolution was called off.

The ongoing investigation will explore whether there was any inappropriate or unethical conduct on the part of President Biden about foreign business dealings by his family members during his vice presidency. Hunter's testimony will hold significant importance in the impeachment investigation centered around allegations against his father President Biden.

"With the possible exception of President Biden, [Hunter] Biden is the most important witness possessing information about President Biden's involvement in his son's business dealings," Republicans stated.

It is worth noting that despite months of investigation, no evidence of wrongdoing has been uncovered up until now. Hunter Biden has also refuted any financial involvement by his father in his business dealings.